Pete Alonso’s playoff pumpkin spices up string of good-luck charms for Mets ahead of NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso and the New York Mets are taking a playoff pumpkin with them on their October run back to the Big Apple. These Cinderella Mets hope their carriage ride through the postseason won’t turn into a pumpkin any time soon as they chase their first World Series since 1986. Alonso used a dose of pumpkin power to hit a three-run homer off closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning to put the Mets up for good in a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday in the decisive third game of their NL Wild Card Series. Alonso credited a playoff pumpkin he and his wife found while visiting a farm outside Milwaukee.

