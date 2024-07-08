Pete Alonso to compete in Home Run Derby for 5th time, joins Witt, Henderson, Bohm in July 15 field

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pete Alonso will participate in his fifth straight Home Run Derby, with the New York Mets first baseman trying to win for the third time. Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson and Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm also have committed to the July 15 event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Ken Griffey Jr. is the only three-time champion of the derby, which started in 1985, winning in 1994, 1998 and 1999. Alonso won the competition in 2019 as a rookie of Cleveland’s Progressive Field, then repeated in 2021 at Denver’s Coors Field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.