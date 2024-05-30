Pete Alonso appears to escape injury after getting hit by James Paxton pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets star Pete Alonso appeared to escape injury after getting hit on the right hand by a 93 mph fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher James Paxton. Alonso was hit on the middle knuckle Wednesday and left the game. He said an X-ray and bone scan on Wednesday night and an MRI on Thursday didn’t detect any breaks. Alonso took fielding practice at Citi Field on Thursday. He was not in the starting lineup for a series opener against Arizona and it was not determined whether he would be available off the bench.

