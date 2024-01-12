Pete Alonso and New York Mets agree to $20.5 million, 1-year deal, AP source says

By MIKE FITZPATRICK The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $20.5 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced. The agreement came on a deadline day around Major League Baseball, when arbitration-eligible players and their teams were scheduled to swap 2024 salary proposals. Alonso had a $14.5 million salary last year  when he batted .217 with 46 home runs, 118 RBIs and an .821 OPS. The slugging first baseman can become a free agent after next season. New York also agreed to one-year deals with left-handers David Peterson, for $2.15 million, and Joey Lucchesi, for $1.65 million.

