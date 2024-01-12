Pete Alonso and New York Mets agree to $20.5 million, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $20.5 million, one-year contract. The agreement came on a deadline day around Major League Baseball, when arbitration-eligible players and their teams formally swapped 2024 salary proposals. Alonso and the Mets settled before the deadline. The slugging first baseman had a $14.5 million salary last year, when he batted .217 with 46 home runs, 118 RBIs and an .821 OPS. He can become a free agent after next season. New York also agreed to one-year deals with outfielder Tyrone Taylor and pitchers Adrian Houser, Drew Smith, David Peterson and Joey Lucchesi. Reliever Phil Bickford asked for $900,000 and the Mets offered $815,000.

