Petar Musa scores goal for 4th straight game, Dallas beats Austin 3-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Paul Arriola, Petar Musa and Marco Farfan each scored a goal to help FC Dallas beat Austin FC 3-1. Musa converted from the penalty spot in the 56th minute to give Dallas (8-11-5) a 2-1 lead. The 26-year-old forward has scored in four consecutive games and has netted eight goals in the last seven matches. Arriola played a one-touch pass to the center of the area where a charging Farfan blasted a first-time shot to cap the scoring in the 74th minute. Sebastián Driussi was shown a straight red card (violent conduct) in the 60th minute and Austin (8-10-6) played a man down the rest of the way. Arriola gave Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute but Gyasi Zardes answered in the 16th to make it 1-1.

