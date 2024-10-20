Petar Musa scores 16th goal of the season and FC Dallas beats Sporting Kansas City 2-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa scored for the 16th time this season and FC Dallas added another on an own goal before securing a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night. Dallas (11-15-8) and Kansas City (8-19-7) had already been eliminated from playoff contention. Musa settled a long pass from Asier Illarramendi and quicky turned for a bouncing shot that found the back of the net in the 16th minute. Musa recorded the fourth-most goals in a single season in club history, trailing the record of 18. Dallas extended its lead to 2-0 in the 40th when Sporting KC defender Joaquín Fernández headed it into his own net. Sporting KC forward William Agada scored in the 89th.

