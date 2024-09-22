Petar Musa, rookies Patrickson Delgado and Logan Farrington lead Dallas past LAFC 3-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Petar Musa scored a first-half goal, rookies Patrickson Delgado and Logan Farrington scored two minutes apart in the second half and FC Dallas earned a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC. Musa netted his 15th goal in his first season in the league when he scored unassisted in the 28th minute and Dallas (10-13-7) took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Delgado used assists from Farrington, who subbed in for Musa 10 minutes after he scored, and Paul Arriola to score in the 60th minute. Farrington took a pass from Jesús Ferreira and scored for a 3-0 lead in the 62nd. LAFC (14-7-8) avoided the shutout when Eduard Atuesta took a pass from defender Omar Campos in the 86th minute and scored for the third time this season.

