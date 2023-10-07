Peskin’s career-long field goal gives Fordham 38-35 win over Lehigh as time runs out

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Loughridge ran for a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns and Brandon Peskin kicked a career-long 45-yard field goal as time ran out to give Fordham a 38-35 win over Lehigh. The Rams trailed 35-24 after Lehigh’s Brayten Silbor ran 7 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. But CJ Montes threw a 14-yard TD pass to MJ Wright and Peskin followed with two field goals in the final minute to tie then win the game. Peskin kicked three field goals, Montes was 34-of-48 passing for a career-best 382 yards and Wright caught 10 passes for 101 yards. Silbor was 19-of-30 passing for 257 yards and three touchdowns and added two more rushing for the Mountain Hawks

