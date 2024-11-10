Peskin boots 36-yard FG with a second left to lift Richmond past Campbell, 27-24

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Peskin kicked a 36-yard field goal with one second left to lift Richmond to a 27-24 win over Campbell. The Spiders (8-2) are ranked No. 9 in the FCS coaches poll and alone atop the Coastal Athletic Conference at 6-0. They trailed by 10 points at halftime after Connor Lytton connected on a 40-yard field goal for the Fighting Camels (3-7, 1-5) as time expired.

