Pesce’s injury could mean a larger role for DeAngelo in the playoffs for the Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo could be set for a larger role given an injury to fellow blue-liner Brett Pesce. Pesce went out in the second period of Game 2 against the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury. Coach Rod Brind’Amour says Pesce will “more than likely” miss the remainder of the first-round playoff series. DeAngelo has played sparingly behind Carolina’s top six defensemen. But he worked with Brady Skjei in Pesce’s spot during practice Wednesday. DeAngelo brings an offensive-minded presence. Carolina has a 2-0 series lead entering Thursday’s road game against New York.

