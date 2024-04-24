Pesce’s injury could mean a larger role for DeAngelo in the playoffs for the Hurricanes

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
FILE - Carolina Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo, left, crosses the blue line as Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. DeAngelo found himself playing a reduced role in his second stint with the Carolina Hurricanes amid a deep roster of defensemen. He could be headed for a larger role in the NHL playoffs with veteran Brett Pesce sidelined by injury. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo could be set for a larger role given an injury to fellow blue-liner Brett Pesce. Pesce went out in the second period of Game 2 against the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury. Coach Rod Brind’Amour says Pesce will “more than likely” miss the remainder of the first-round playoff series. DeAngelo has played sparingly behind Carolina’s top six defensemen. But he worked with Brady Skjei in Pesce’s spot during practice Wednesday. DeAngelo brings an offensive-minded presence. Carolina has a 2-0 series lead entering Thursday’s road game against New York.

