Peruvian soccer official gets 2nd FIFA life ban for bribes

ZURICH (AP) — Peruvian soccer official Manuel Burga has been banned for life for the second time by FIFA. That’s despite being acquitted of racketeering in a United States federal court in 2017. FIFA says its ethics judges ruled again that Burga “participated in bribery schemes” that implicated a swath of South American soccer leaders. That American investigation led to a 2017 trial in Brooklyn. Burga was previously banned for life by the FIFA ethics committee in 2019. The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned it on appeal and sent the case back to FIFA for review.

