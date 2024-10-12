Peru upsets Uruguay 1-0 and ends winless run in South American World Cup qualifying

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru won its first match in South American World Cup qualifying by beating Uruguay 1-0 on Friday.

Miguel Araujo scored the only goal with a header in the 88th minute, and Peru moved out of last place in the South American standings.

Peru was winless in eight matches in qualifying, but beat Uruguay in a qualifier for the first time since 2017.

The Peruvians rose above last-placed Chile.

Uruguay remained third after nine matches, four points behind leader Argentina and one behind second-placed Colombia. The first six teams secure a berth in the 2026 World Cup in North America and Mexico.

Players of Peru celebrate at the end of a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Uruguay at National Stadium in Lima, Peru, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Peru won 1-0. (AP Photo/Daniel Apuy) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Apuy

Uruguay wasted opportunities in the first half, with Federico Valverde, Darwin Núñez and Maximiliano Araújo stopped by Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Peru took control in the second half.

“I honestly feel responsible, due to the players we had in the midfield and in the offense, for such a small proportion of goal chances we created in the second half,” Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said.

Uruguay next hosts Ecuador on Tuesday, the same day Peru faces fourth-placed Brazil.

