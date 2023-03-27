Peru players and Spain police brawl at hotel

MADRID (AP) — Peru players and Spanish police officers have got into an altercation in front of the team’s hotel in Madrid. Peru is in town to play Morocco in a friendly at Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday. Images on social media show Peru players outside watching singing fans when one of the players is pushed back by an officer. The player moved the officer away and a small brawl ensues with other players and Peru staff getting involved with other police officers. The altercation lasts a few moments while the crowd continues chanting. It isn’t immediately clear if anyone is detained.

