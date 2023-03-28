Peru keeper released after altercation with Spanish police

MADRID (AP) — Peru’s foreign ministry says goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has been released without charges after an altercation with Spanish police officers in front of the hotel in Madrid where the national team is staying. The Orlando City player was taken to a police station for interrogation after a brawl broke out between police officers and players who were watching Peruvian fans chanting outside the hotel on Monday night. Peru will play Morocco in a friendly at Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday. Madrid government official Mercedes González says there will be an investigation to find out whether excessive force was used by the police officers.

