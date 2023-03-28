Peru keeper released after altercation with Spanish police

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
FILE - Peru's goalkeeper Pedro Gallese reacts after missing a chance to score during a Copa America third place soccer match against Colombia at the National stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, July 9, 2021. Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was released without charges after an altercation with Spanish police officers in front of the hotel where the national team is staying in Madrid, Peru's foreign ministry said Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andre Penner]

MADRID (AP) — Peru’s foreign ministry says goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has been released without charges after an altercation with Spanish police officers in front of the hotel in Madrid where the national team is staying. The Orlando City player was taken to a police station for interrogation after a brawl broke out between police officers and players who were watching Peruvian fans chanting outside the hotel on Monday night. Peru will play Morocco in a friendly at Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday. Madrid government official Mercedes González says there will be an investigation to find out whether excessive force was used by the police officers.

