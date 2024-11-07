Peru arrests the country’s soccer boss as part of a criminal investigation into fraud

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian police arrested the head of the country’s soccer federation Thursday as part of an investigation into allegations that he abused his position to extort local clubs into ceding their television rights.

Agustín Lozano is the second Peruvian soccer boss to be detained since 2018 when his predecessor was investigated for his alleged role in two murders for which he was later absolved.

Lozano was escorted handcuffed into a police vehicle outside his home in the capital, Lima, as several journalists stood by. He promised to clear up any misunderstanding and asked that the public reserve judgements.

Six other people connected to the suspected conspiracy were also arrested.

Prosecutors, in a 140-page court filing seeking Lozano’s arrest, said the soccer boss and others tried to wrest lucrative broadcast rights from Peru’s first division soccer teams. Clubs that didn’t cede control were threatened with being relegated from the top tier of Peru’s soccer clubs, according to the document obtained by The Associated Press.

Lozano is also suspected of illegally spending $1.8 million in federation funds to transport 142 people not associated with the soccer organization to Doha in 2022 for a playoff match between Peru and Australia to see which side qualified for the World Cup in Qatar that year, according to the court filing.

A prosecutor overseeing the case told local radio that Lozano had been under investigation for over a year. Although he has not been criminally charged, authorities ordered his arrest because they deemed he is a flight risk and could obstruct their investigation.

Lozano has had run-ins with the law before. In 2023, prosecutors sought his arrest as part of an embezzlement investigation from his days as mayor of the northern city of Chongoyape.

Under Lozano’s leadership, Peru’s national soccer team is in second to last place among South American men’s teams seeking to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

