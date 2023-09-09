Perry Shelbred kicks 52-yard FG on last play as Stonehill stuns Central Connecticut 33-30

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Perry Shelbred kicked a career-best 52-yard field goal as time expired to lift Stonehill to a 33-30 win over Central Connecticut in a Northeast Conference opener. Shelbred’s kick capped an eight-play, 40-yard drive over the last 63 seconds in a wild fourth quarter. Central Connecticut scored twice and followed with 2-point conversions to tie the game at 23. The second score, midway through the quarter, being a 15-yard return of a blocked punt by Trey Howe. The Skyhawks marched quickly back to go up 30-23 on a 6-yard pass from Ashur Carraha to Jake Newsome. The Blue Devils responded even quicker, going 77 yards in eight plays, capped by Ricky Ortega’s 3-yard run with 1:03 to play.

