Perry scores 24 points and Kansas State edges Providence 73-70 in overtime in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tylor Perry scored five of his 24 points and David N’Guessan all six of his in overtime as Kansas State pulled out a 73-70 victory over Providence in the Bahamas Championship. The Wildcats never trailed in the extra period. Arthur Kaluma finished with 18 points and Will McNair Jr. and Dai DAi Ames 10 each for the Wildcats. Devin Carter scored 19 points for Providence. Bryce Hopkins, who was the Friars’ top scorer and rebounder last season, had 10 points, but on 2-of-15 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Josh Oduro and Davonte Gaines scored 10 points each.

