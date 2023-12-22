Perry scores 17 as K-State bounces back from loss to beat Wichita State, 69-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 17 points, including a pair of clinching free throws in the final minute, and Kansas State held on to beat in-state rival Wichita State 69-60 on Thursday night at the T-Mobile Center. Cam Carter added 15 points, David N’Guessan had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Arthur Kaluma scored 11 for the Wildcats. They bounced back from one of the worst shooting performances in school history in a loss to Nebraska to beat the Shockers for the fifth consecutive time. Quincy Ballard scored 12 points and Colby Rogers and Xavier Bell added 12 apiece for Wichita State.

