Perry runs for 2 TDs, Louisiana-Lafayette reaches Sun Belt title game after beating UL Monroe 37-23

MONROE, La. (AP) — Zylan Perry rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Louisiana-Lafayette earned a spot in the Sun Belt Championship game for the fifth time in the seven-year history of the game by beating in-state rival UL Monroe 37-23 in the regular season finale. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) posted its fourth 10-win season in program history and now leads the all-time series with the Warhawks 34-26.

