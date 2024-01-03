Perron scores twice as Red Wings win 5-3 to hand Sharks their 9th straight loss

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Perron scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal with 1:30 left, and the Detroit Red Wings beat San Jose 5-3 on Tuesday night to push the Sharks’ losing streak to nine games.

Daniel Sprong and J.T. Compher also scored for Detroit. Lucas Raymond had three assists, and Michael Rasmussen added an empty-net goal with six seconds remaining. Alex Lyon stopped 24 shots.

Fabian Zetterlund, Justin Bailey and Alexander Barabanov scored for the NHL-worst Sharks (9-26-3), who dropped 11 in a row to begin the season. Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves.

The Red Wings had lost three of four and 10 of 13, but they started their three-game California swing on a positive note.

With the score tied 3-all, a centering feed by Perron went off the foot of Sharks defenseman Kyle Burroughs and in, with Dylan Larkin driving to the net.

The teams entered the third period tied at 2.

Barabanov put San Jose up 3-2 midway through the third, recording his 100th NHL point. He skated all the way to the goal line, spun and wristed a shot past Lyon.

But minutes later, Perron answered on the power play for Detroit on a one-timer from the left side on the rush off a pass by Sprong.

Compher gave Detroit a 2-1 lead six minutes into the second period on a wrist shot that fluttered off the glove of Kahkonen and into the net.

San Jose answered when Bailey tipped in a shot from the point by Mario Ferraro with just more than a minute left in the second.

The teams also traded goals in the first period. Sprong, after winning a faceoff on the power play, found space in the slot and drilled a one-timer shot past Kahkonen off a pass by Raymond to put Detroit up 1-0.

The Sharks tied it late in the period on Zetterlund’s 11th goal. Zetterlund poked at a rebound off a wrist shot by Mikael Granlund from in close, and the puck eventually trickled in after Lyon could not cover it in the crease.

