Perri’s TD pass, Bender’s key stop lead Lehigh to 20-17 victory over Long Island

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Dante Perri’s third-quarter touchdown pass gave Lehigh the lead, Broc Bender made the key stop on defense and the Mountain Hawks defeated Long Island University 20-17. Perri’s 27-yard scoring toss to Mason Humphrey gave the Mountain Hawks a 20-14 lead in the third quarter. Late in the fourth, Bender stopped LIU’s Pat Bowen on a fourth-and-2 attempt with 57 seconds left to preserve the win. Perri completed 6 of 13 passes for 113 yards including the key touchdown. He was not intercepted. Backup quarterback Hayden Johnson was 4-for-5 passing for 26 yards with one touchdown. Luca Stanzani threw two touchdown passes for LIU.

