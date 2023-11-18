Perrantes throws for 3 touchdowns, Duquesne claims NEC championship with 26-14 win over Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw three touchdown passes and Duquesne wrapped up the Northeast Conference championship with a 26-14 victory over Merrimack. Duquesne, which joined the NEC in 2008, won at least a share of the conference title for the seventh time, but just the second time as the outright champion. The score was tied at 14 at halftime before the Dukes clamped down on defense, allowing just 61 yards in the second half. Perrantes threw touchdown passes of 38 and 16 yards to Keshawn Brown in the first half and his 1-yard toss to Darryl Powell Jr. late in the third quarter put the Dukes ahead for good.

