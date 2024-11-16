Perrantes throws 6 TD passes, Duquesne clinches share of NEC title with 42-21 win over Wagner

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw six touchdown passes and Tedy Afful had more than 200 receiving yards as Duquesne clinched a share of the Northeast Conference championship with a 42-21 win over Wagner. The Dukes (8-2) are now 5-0 in conference play and can clinch the outright title with a win at second-place Central Connecticut (6-5, 4-1) in Saturday’s regular season finale. Duquesne entered the game ranked No. 21 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll.

