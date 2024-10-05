Perrantes throws 5 TD passes, runs for sixth as Duquesne rolls past Long Island, 47-21

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw five touchdown passes and ran for a sixth as Duquesne ran away from Long Island University, 47-21 in the Northeast Conference opener for both schools. Perrantes bracketed an 18-yard touchdown to Tedy Afful and a 45-yard strike to Joey Isabella around a 9-yard scoring run of his own in the first quarter, and when Daniel Tarabrella added a scoop-and-score from the 1 the Dukes held a 26-0 lead. Perrantes hit Isabella from 19-yards out just before intermission and Afful again to start the second half, this time from 44-yards out. He capped his day with an 11-yard touchdown to John Erby early in the fourth quarter.

