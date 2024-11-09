Perrantes throws 4 TD passes, Erby catches 3 of them and Duquesne shuts down Robert Morris 31-6

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw four touchdown passes, John Erby caught three of them, and Duquesne defeated Robert Morris 31-6 in a showdown for first place in the Northeast Conference. The Dukes took over sole possession of first place and dropped Robert Morris into a second-place tie with Central Connecticut. Duquesne has a seven-game winning streak. Perrantes threw TD passes of 13, 45 and 18 yards to Erby in the first half and the Dukes took a 21-0 lead into the locker room. Perrantes added a 44-yard scoring pass to Joey Isabella in the fourth quarter. The Colonials entered the game with shutouts in their past two outings, but were in danger of being shutout themselves before Delvecchio Powell II scored on a 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.