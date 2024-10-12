Perrantes throws 2 TD passes, defense gets 2 as Duquesne tops St Francis 38-7

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — y Howard returned an interception 40 yards to open the scoring and Darius Perrantes threw two touchdown passes and Duquesne rolled to a 38-7 win over St. Francis (PA). The defending Northeast Conference champion Dukes led 17-0 at the half, and when the Red Flash scored early in the third quarter Perrantes salted the game away. Perrantes found Steven Mahar Jr. for a 12-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter and had a 22-yard connection with Joey Isabella early in the fourth. Malichi Lowery gave the Dukes another defensive touchdown in the closing seconds with a fumble return. Adrian Mejia threw for 113 yards for the Red Flash, who were held to 29 yards on 29 attempts as Mejia was sacked four times.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.