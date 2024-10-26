Perrantes passes for 412 yards and 5 TDs as Duquesne beats Stonehill 48-34

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Darius Perrantes was 25-of-34 passing for 412 yards and five touchdowns and John Erby had eight receptions for 138 yards and two TDs to help Duquesne beat Stonehill 48-34. JaMario Clements had 108 yards rushing and a touchdown on 20 carries for Duquesne (5-2, 3-0 Northeastern Conference). Joey Isabella added 118 yards receiving and a touchdown. Clements ran for a 3-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 50 seconds left in the first quarter and Perrantes threw TD passes of 36 yards to Shawn Solomon Jr. with 14:49 left in the second quarter and 12 yards to Isabella about 5 minutes later to make it 21-0. Stonehill (1-6, 0-3) has lost four games in a row. Jack O’Connell threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns for the Skyhawks.

