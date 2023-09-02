Perrantes, Duquesne defense sets tone early in commanding 49-7 win over DII Edinboro

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw for two scores and Ayden Garnes’ pick-6 45 seconds into the game propelled Duquesne to a 49-7 win over Division II-level Edinboro in a season opener. Following the opening kickoff to Edinboro, on the second offensive play, Garnes intercepted Matt Carlisle and ran it back 27 yards for a 7-0 lead. After the teams exchanged punts, Tim Lowery intercepted a Carlisle pass to set up a six-play, 65-yard drive that ended with Perrantes running it in from the 4 for a two-score lead.

