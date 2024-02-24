Perfect start for Glasner at Crystal Palace with 3-0 win over 10-man Burnley

LONDON (AP) — Oliver Glasner’s first match in charge of Crystal Palace ended in a 3-0 victory over 10-man Burnley in the Premier League. The relegation-threatened hosts dominated the first half but it remained goalless after the break despite Josh Brownhill’s 38th-minute sending off. Chris Richards broke the deadlock at Selhurst Park with his first Premier League goal, a 68th-minute header, before Jordan Ayew doubled the Eagles’ advantage three minutes later and Jean-Philippe Mateta’s spot kick made the game safe.

