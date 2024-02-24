Perfect start for Glasner at Crystal Palace with 3-0 win over 10-man Burnley

By The Associated Press
Crystal Palace's new manager Oliver Glasner looks on ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Burnley, at Selhurst Park, in London. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bradley Collyer]

LONDON (AP) — Oliver Glasner’s first match in charge of Crystal Palace ended in a 3-0 victory over 10-man Burnley in the Premier League. The relegation-threatened hosts dominated the first half but it remained goalless after the break despite Josh Brownhill’s 38th-minute sending off. Chris Richards broke the deadlock at Selhurst Park with his first Premier League goal, a 68th-minute header, before Jordan Ayew doubled the Eagles’ advantage three minutes later and Jean-Philippe Mateta’s spot kick made the game safe.

