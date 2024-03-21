Perfect March Madness brackets quickly on the decline after Mississippi State and BYU lose

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NCAA Tournament has barely begun, and brackets already are crashing around the country. Nearly 20 million brackets had been dinged on the ESPN Tournament Challenge after the initial four games Thursday. That left just 2.7 million still perfect. The games that most people got wrong were No. 11 seed Duquesne beating BYU and No. 9 seed Michigan State topping Mississippi State. At the NCAA March Madness site, only 11% of brackets remained unscathed.

