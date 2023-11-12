Perfect India routs Dutch in last group game at Cricket World Cup. Kohli claims rare ODI wicket

By The Associated Press
India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after their win in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aijaz Rahi]

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Shreyas Iyer and Lokesh Rahul scored attacking hundreds to help India make it nine wins in nine games with a 160-run victory over the Netherlands in the final group-stage match at the Cricket World Cup. Iyer hit his first World Cup century with 128 not out off 94 balls. Rahul smashed the fastest Indian hundred at a World Cup as the pair put on 208 runs off 21 overs for the fourth wicket. Rahul’s 62-ball ton beat Rohit Sharma’s 63-ball record against Afghanistan earlier in this tournament. India scored 410-4. The Dutch were dismissed for 250 in 47.5 overs. Virat Kohli scored 51 but will likely remember this match for claiming his first ODI wicket in almost a decade.

