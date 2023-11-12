Perfect India routs Dutch in last group game at Cricket World Cup. Kohli claims rare ODI wicket

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Shreyas Iyer and Lokesh Rahul scored attacking hundreds to help India make it nine wins in nine games with a 160-run victory over the Netherlands in the final group-stage match at the Cricket World Cup. Iyer hit his first World Cup century with 128 not out off 94 balls. Rahul smashed the fastest Indian hundred at a World Cup as the pair put on 208 runs off 21 overs for the fourth wicket. Rahul’s 62-ball ton beat Rohit Sharma’s 63-ball record against Afghanistan earlier in this tournament. India scored 410-4. The Dutch were dismissed for 250 in 47.5 overs. Virat Kohli scored 51 but will likely remember this match for claiming his first ODI wicket in almost a decade.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.