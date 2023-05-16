Perfect 7: Stars’ DeBoer 7-0 as coach in Game 7s with former team Vegas next

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer is 7-0 in Game 7s in his career after a 2-1 win over Seattle in the Western Conference semifinals. DeBoer is the third coach to win a Game 7 with four different teams. Next up is one of the 54-year-old’s former teams as Dallas plays Vegas in the West final. Goalie Jake Oettinger says his coach’s calm demeanor helps explain the Game 7 record. There’s only one coach in the history of the four major pro sports with more Game 7 victories without a loss. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Red Auerbach was 8-0 with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.

