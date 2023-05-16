Perfect 7: Stars’ DeBoer 7-0 as coach in Game 7s with former team Vegas next

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol, left, and Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer, right, shake hands after Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer is 7-0 in Game 7s in his career after a 2-1 win over Seattle in the Western Conference semifinals. DeBoer is the third coach to win a Game 7 with four different teams. Next up is one of the 54-year-old’s former teams as Dallas plays Vegas in the West final. Goalie Jake Oettinger says his coach’s calm demeanor helps explain the Game 7 record. There’s only one coach in the history of the four major pro sports with more Game 7 victories without a loss. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Red Auerbach was 8-0 with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.

