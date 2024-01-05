Perez scores 27, Collins adds 19 to help Arizona State beat Utah 82-70

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jose Perez scored a season-high 27 points, Frankie Collins added 14 of his 19 points in the second half and Arizona State beat Utah 82-70 for its third win in a row. Arizona State lost three games in a row — by an average of 14.6 points — to end its nonconference slate. Perez hit a 3-pointer to give Arizona State the lead for good with 51 seconds left in the first half and then stole the ball, led the fast break and lobbed a pass to Jamiya Neal for an alley-oop layup 21 seconds later that made it 41-36 at halftime. Branden Carlson scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Utah, which had won eight games in a row. Deivon Smith added 13 points.

