Perez scores 21, helps Arizona State end skid with 85-77 win over Utah

By The Associated Press
Arizona State guard Adam Miller (44) reacts after scoring against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jose Perez scored 21 points and hit big shots down the stretch to help Arizona State end a five-game losing streak with an 85-77 victory over Utah. Perez made 7 of 11 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts and all five of his free throws for the Sun Devils (12-12, 6-7 Pac-12 Conference). Arizona State scored a season high in beating the Utes (15-9, 6-7) for a fifth straight time and for the seventh time in the last eight matchups. Branden Carlson paced Utah with 27 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

