Perez scores 21, helps Arizona State end skid with 85-77 win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jose Perez scored 21 points and hit big shots down the stretch to help Arizona State end a five-game losing streak with an 85-77 victory over Utah. Perez made 7 of 11 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts and all five of his free throws for the Sun Devils (12-12, 6-7 Pac-12 Conference). Arizona State scored a season high in beating the Utes (15-9, 6-7) for a fifth straight time and for the seventh time in the last eight matchups. Branden Carlson paced Utah with 27 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

