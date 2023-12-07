Perez scores 20, Collins leads late rally as Arizona State defeats SMU 76-74

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jose Perez scored 20 points, Frankie Collins added 17, and Arizona State rallied in the second half to defeat SMU 76-74. Tyreek Smith, Chuck Harris and Zhuric Phelps scored four points each and the Mustangs broke open a close game near the midway point of the second half, leading 63-50. But Arizona State stormed back to take a 68-66 lead at the 5-minute mark. The Sun Devils pushed their lead to six while SMU was mired in a 1-for-10 shooting slump. SMU got within three points twice in the final minute, but Arizona State made enough free throws to lead by five with three seconds left. SMU’s Phelps made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.