Pérez, Royals score 5 unanswered runs to stun Giants 6-5
By BEN ROSS The Associated Press
Kansas City Royals' pinch runner Nate Eaton, center, slides safely home between San Francisco Giants catcher Blake Sabol, bottom left, and pitcher Camilo Doval, top, on a wild pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/D. Ross Cameron]
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salvador Pérez hit a game-tying, three-run homer in the eighth inning and Nate Eaton scored on a wild pitch in the ninth as the Kansas City Royals rallied past the San Francisco Giants 6-5. Eaton pinch-ran for Vinnie Pasquantino, who led off the ninth with a double off Giants closer Camilo Doval. Eaton advanced to third on a ground out by Hunter Dozier and sprinted to the plate on a wild pitch by Doval (0-1), barely, beating the tag by catcher Blake Sabol with a head-first slide.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., top, tags out San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, bottom, who was trying to stretch his RBI-single into a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/D. Ross Cameron
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer, left, gets a new ball as San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr., right, runs out a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/D. Ross Cameron
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) gestures as he runs out his solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 8, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)