Pérez, Royals score 5 unanswered runs to stun Giants 6-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salvador Pérez hit a game-tying, three-run homer in the eighth inning and Nate Eaton scored on a wild pitch in the ninth as the Kansas City Royals rallied past the San Francisco Giants 6-5. Eaton pinch-ran for Vinnie Pasquantino, who led off the ninth with a double off Giants closer Camilo Doval. Eaton advanced to third on a ground out by Hunter Dozier and sprinted to the plate on a wild pitch by Doval (0-1), barely, beating the tag by catcher Blake Sabol with a head-first slide.

