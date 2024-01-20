Perez paces the way for Arizona State in 82-67 win over still-shorthanded USC

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jose Perez scored 20 points, Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal each scored 17 and Arizona State beat USC 82-67 to end a seven-game regular season losing streak against the Trojans. Vincent Iwuchukwu scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds for USC. Joshua Morgan’s layup with 10:55 capped a 12-5 Trojans second-half run that reduced their deficit to 56-53 but they never got closer. The Sun Devils countered with a 15-7 run and led by double digits for the final 6 1/2 minutes. The Trojans were again without starting guards Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis due to injuries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.