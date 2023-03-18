Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Sergio Perez stepped up for Red Bull to ensure the team started from the pole at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a mechanical issue sidelined two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen. Verstappen was fastest in all three practice sessions but his qualifying effort was cut short with a driveshaft issue. Perez went on to win pole for the second consecutive year — the only two poles of his career. Verstappen will start 15th. Charles Leclerc qualified second for Ferrari but will drop 10 positions at the start of Sunday’s race because of a grid penalty. Fernando Alonso was third but will move to the front row Sunday when Leclerc serves his penalty.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands looks at his car from the garage after getting out of the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah corniche circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Verstappen, "I have a problem. Engine, engine problem," he radioed before driving his Red Bull to the pits. It turned out to be a driveshaft issue, Verstappen didn't advance out of the second qualifying session, and will start 14th on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, Pool)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, left, looks on with Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain after the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah corniche circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Sergio Perez stepped up for Red Bull to ensure the team started from the pole at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a mechanical issue sidelined two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno
From left: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain pose for a photo after the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah corniche circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Sergio Perez stepped up for Red Bull to ensure the team started from the pole at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a mechanical issue sidelined two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hassan Ammar