Perez on pole for Red Bull in Saudi Arabia for 2nd year

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Sergio Perez stepped up for Red Bull to ensure the team started from the pole at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a mechanical issue sidelined two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen. Verstappen was fastest in all three practice sessions but his qualifying effort was cut short with a driveshaft issue. Perez went on to win pole for the second consecutive year — the only two poles of his career. Verstappen will start 15th. Charles Leclerc qualified second for Ferrari but will drop 10 positions at the start of Sunday’s race because of a grid penalty. Fernando Alonso was third but will move to the front row Sunday when Leclerc serves his penalty.

