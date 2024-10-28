Perez job in jeopardy as Red Bull boss refuses to confirm Mexican driver will finish F1 season

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sergio Perez could not deliver at his home race or for Red Bull Racing, and after a 17th-place finish Sunday, team principal Christian Horner would not guarantee Perez will finish the season. Horner had been emphatic two days earlier that the contract extension Perez signed earlier this year was valid for 2025. But he has performance clauses in his existing contract, and when The Associated Press asked Horner directly if Perez would finish this season, Horner refused to endorse the driver for the final four races. Horner did say Perez would be in the car next weekend in Brazil.

