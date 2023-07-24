Pérez issues a reminder of his ability with a strong performance at the Hungarian GP

Sergio Pérez certainly picked the right moment to secure a Formula One podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. A third-place finish gave Pérez a 32nd career podium but his first at the Hungaroring. It issued a timely reminder of his ability and also took some pressure off the Mexican veteran’s shoulders. This was only his second podium in the past six races in a dominant Red Bull car that has won all 11 races so far. Nine have been for his teammate Max Verstappen. Pérez joined him in the Champagne-spraying celebrations, having started from ninth on a circuit widely considered the hardest for overtaking after Monaco. Pérez says “this performance, this race, helps confidence.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.