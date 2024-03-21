Pérez downplays speculation of his Red Bull teammate Verstappen leaving to join Mercedes in F1

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sergio Pérez has downplayed speculation that his three-time Formula 1 world champion teammate Max Verstappen could be considering a switch from Red Bull to Mercedes. Verstappen’s future has been the talk of the Australian Grand Prix paddock with Red Bull reportedly divided over its recent controversy involving team principal Christian Horner. But Pérez says the team remains united. Perez says: “I think the team is in a very strong position, because with the results we’re currently having, the harmony that there is in the team.” Verstappen has won the first two races of the F1 season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Perez finished second in both Grand Prix races.

