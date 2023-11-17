Perez, Collins cap wild comeback, Sun Devils stun UMass Lowell 71-69

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jose Perez scored 20 points and Frankie Collins made a layup with 2.1 seconds to go as Arizona State used a 14-2 run in the last two minutes of the game to stun UMass Lowell 71-69. Yuri Covington calmly made a pair of free throws with 9.2 seconds left for UMass Lowell, but Collins took the inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for the winner. Ayinde Hikim’s jumper with 1:59 to go made it 67-57, but the Sun Devils turned up the heat and forced four turnovers and a miss. Collins tied it with a layup left, capping 10 points in 44 seconds. UMass Lowell ran the clock before Collins stole the ball, his school-record tying eighth. That led to a go-ahead floater in the lane by Perez with 13 seconds left. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored 19 points for Lowell.

