Pérez beats Pirates following trade, Padres’ 19th win in 22 games, Pittsburgh’s 10th straight loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Martín Pérez beat his old team in his first victory since San Diego acquired him at the trade deadline, and the Padres defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 on Wednesday for their 19th win in 22 games.

Jake Cronenworth and David Peralta homered for the Padres, who swept six games from the Pirates this season. San Diego (69-53) improved to a season-high 16 games over .500, sweeping the three-game series and winning eight series in a row for the first time since 2007.

Pittsburgh has lost 10 consecutive games for the first time since June 13-22 last year. The Pirates are 1-12 since July 31, the day after the trade deadline.

Pérez (3-5) didn’t get a decision in his first two starts after San Diego obtained him on July 31 for Ronaldys Jimenez, an 18-year-old left-hander in his first professional season.

“He’s been huge,″ Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s just a real veteran guy with moxie and he has the stuff to match it.”

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Martin Perez works against a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull

Pérez allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and a walk.

“I’m pitching different and using different sequences,″ he said. “I used to work too much with my fastball and everybody is ready for that. But I’m trying to slow things down and then go back to the (fastball). I think that’s working and I’m going to continue doing that.”

Mitch Keller (10-7) gave up a season-high eight runs and eight hits in five innings. He is 0-2 in six starts since beating the New York Mets on July 8.

Cronenworth followed singles by Luis Arraez and Jurickson Profar with a home run to right of a Keller sweeper, his 15th home run this season and first since July 20.

“I feel good,″ Cronenworth said. “I didn’t have the greatest month last month but I feel like I was still finding a way to get on base.″

Peralta homered on his 37th birthday, a two-run drive in the third for an 8-0 lead. Signed to a minor league contract in May, Peralta increased his season home run total to six by homering on consecutive days.

“He just continues to take good at-bats,″ Shildt said. “He’s a positive presence on the field and in the clubhouse.”

Rookie Jackson Merrill hit a two-run triple in the third.

Pittsburgh’s Joey Bart homered in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Colin Holderman (right wrist) threw his first bullpen session since going on the IL on Aug. 8.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Paul Skenes (6-2, 2.25) starts Friday night at Seattle on Friday night after going 0-2 in his last four starts. RHP Logan Gilbert (7-8, 2.91) starts for the Mariners.

Padres: San Diego faces Colorado and RHP Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56) on Friday, with RHP Matt Waldon (7-9, 4.00) starting for the Padres.

