Pereira retains light heavyweight title with 2nd-round TKO of Prochazka at UFC 303

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pereira delivered a vicious left kick to Jiri Prochazka’s head and then pounded the top-ranked challenger to retain his light heavyweight championship at 13 seconds into the second round in UFC 303. Pereira now has beaten Prochazka twice since November to end any doubts about who reins that weight class. Pereira is 11-2 and Prochazka 30-5-1. The bout was a rematch from Nov. 11 at New York’s Madison Square Garden when Pereira won the championship with a technical knockout at 4:08 of the second round to claim the vacated light heavyweight champion.

