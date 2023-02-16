Peralta, Reyes, Nelson finalize deals with Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder David Peralta finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who reached one-year deals with pitchers Jimmy Nelson for $1.2 million and Alex Reyes for $1.1 million. Reyes’ agreement includes a club option for 2024 along with escalators and bonuses that could make the deal worth $10 million over two seasons. Peralta can earn up $1.5 million in roster bonuses and Nelson up to $4 million in performance bonuses. Pitchers Walker Buehler, J.P. Feyereisen and Blake Treinen were transferred to the 60-day injured list to open roster spots.

