Pepiot gives up 2 hits in 6 innings, Siri and Lowe homer, Rays beat Guardians 2-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Pepiot allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, Jose Siri and Brandon Lowe homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the struggling AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians 2-0 on Sunday.

Despite losing 11 of 18, the Guardians (58-37) have the AL’s best record at the All-Star break for the first time since 1999. Cleveland was outscored 6-4 in dropping two of three to the Rays.

Tampa Bay was hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position, and finished 1 for 33 in the series. Cleveland was 0 for 5 on Sunday and 1 for 20 overall in the series.

Pepiot struck out four. Colin Poche and Jason Adam both went one hitless inning before Pete Fairbanks worked out of a two-on, no-jam in the ninth to get 17th save in 19 chances and complete a four-hitter.

Steven Kwan went 1 for 4 and is hitting .352. The Cleveland outfielder, who had two hits in 12 at-bats during the series, is the first Cleveland player to lead the majors in hitting at the All-Star break since Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau in 1947.

Tampa Bay enters the All-Star break at 48-48. The Rays have gone 14-9 since June 19, but haven’t been more than three games above .500 this season.

Siri’s first-pitch homer leading off the third was the Rays’ first hit. Lowe made it 2-0 on the Rays’ third hit, another first-pitch leadoff homer off Ben Lively (8-5) in the sixth.

Lively gave up two runs and three hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez had a fifth-inning leadoff infield single and stole second, but was thrown out at third for the first out by shortstop Taylor Walls on Daniel Schneemann’s grounder.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Left-hander Matt Boyd is scheduled to pitch in a game Tuesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery with the rookie-level Guardians.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Return home Friday night against San Diego.

Rays: Right-hander Zach Eflin (5-6, 3.99 ERA) faces the New York Yankees on Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.