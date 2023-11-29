Pepi scores winner as PSV Eindhoven rallies to 3-2 win over 10-man Sevilla in Champions League

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — PSV Eindhoven rallied from two goals down to defeat 10-man Sevilla 3-2 and move into good position to advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League. U.S. international Ricardo Pepi scored the winner two minutes into stoppage time to leave PSV in second place in Group B, one point behind Arsenal and three points in front of third-place Lens. The Dutch club will secure its spot in the knockout rounds for the first time since 2015-16 if Lens loses at Arsenal later on Wednesday. Sevilla was eliminated with the loss. It is the third straight season the Spanish club has failed to advance past the group stage.

