Pepi scores winner as PSV Eindhoven beats Sevilla 3-2 and advances in Champions League

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — PSV Eindhoven rallied from two goals down to defeat 10-man Sevilla 3-2 and advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League. United States international Ricardo Pepi scored the winner two minutes into stoppage time to secure PSV second place in Group B. Its qualification came after leader Arsenal routed third-place Lens 6-0 in England. The Dutch club will play in the knockout rounds for the first time since 2015-16. Sevilla was eliminated with the loss. It is the third straight season the Spanish club has failed to advance past the group stage.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.