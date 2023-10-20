Pep Guardiola says Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland both deserve to win Ballon d’Or

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland both deserve to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best soccer player. Messi, a seven-time winner of the sport’s biggest individual honor, fulfilled his life’s ambition by leading Argentina victory at last year’s World Cup. Haaland led Manchester City to a treble of trophies that included the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup. He also scored 52 goals. Guardiola coached Messi at Barcelona and repeatedly described him as the greatest player of all time. But he believes it is impossible to separate the two when the Ballon d’Or winner is announced on Oct. 30.

